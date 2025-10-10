Rebaba partners with Smartports to boost solar carports

Rebaba, a Swedish cleantech company building circular battery energy storage systems from second-life EV batteries, and Smartports, a company transforming parking areas into solar-powered mobility hubs with integrated EV charging, have announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate deployment of Smartports’ solar roofs with battery storage across Sweden, France, and additional European markets.

The agreement designates Rebaba as Smartports’ battery system technology provider, integrating Swedish-made circular battery systems into Smartports’ rapidly growing portfolio, Rebaba said in a media release.

The partnership brings together Smartports’ scalable carport architecture and integrated charging with Rebaba’s circular storage technology, enabling sites to generate, store and deliver clean power directly where it is used. The collaboration aligns with Smartports’ mission to convert existing parking areas into efficient energy hubs without new land exploitation, and with Rebaba’s focus on automotive-grade battery storage extending battery lifetimes and lowering costs and emissions through second-life systems.

“Smartports turns under-used parking areas into productive energy assets,” said Paula Runsten, co-founder and CEO of Rebaba. “By adding Rebaba’s Swedish-made circular battery systems, we unlock dependable on-site power, lower total energy cost, and create a faster, cleaner path to electrified mobility for property owners and drivers across Europe.”