Isuzu, Toyota to jointly develop next-gen fuel cell route bus

Japan’s Isuzu Motors and Toyota Motor Corporation have announced an agreement to jointly develop next-generation fuel cell (FC) route buses for commercialization. Production is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2026 at the Utsunomiya Plant (Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture) of J-Bus, an equal joint venture between Isuzu and Hino Motors.

The vehicle will be based on the flat-floor battery electric route bus platform, planned developed and designed by Isuzu and manufactured by J-Bus. Isuzu and Hino — who have been collaborating in the bus segment since 2002 — launched this platform in fiscal year 2024. It will be combined with an FC system developed by Toyota, according to a media release.

As part of their efforts to realize zero-emission vehicles, Isuzu and Toyota are jointly developing the next-generation FC bus, seeking to reduce costs by standardizing BEV and FCEV parts.

Expanding the range of carbon-neutral options beyond battery electric buses, Isuzu is working to commercialize the next-generation FC route bus as a new technology. Toyota is advancing various initiatives in producing, transporting, storing and using hydrogen in collaboration with a wide range of partners across industries.

Together, the two companies will work with local governments and businesses in various regions to contribute to the steady reduction of CO2 emissions by expanding the use of next-generation FC route buses, the media release said.