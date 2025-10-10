ChemVolt teams up with ElevenEs to advance India’s BESS, EV ecosystem

Indian clean energy and storage solutions company ChemVolt Global and ElevenEs, a Serbian lithium-ion cell technology and manufacturing firm, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of BESS, lithium-ion cell manufacturing and EV battery pack supply across India.

This collaboration combines ChemVolt Global’s expertise in project development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and local market execution, with ElevenEs’ experience in LFP cell technology and large-scale European manufacturing, according to a media release.

“This partnership with ElevenEs represents a defining moment for India’s clean energy and electric mobility ambitions,” Kuldeep Gupta, CEO of ChemVolt Global, said. “By collaborating with Europe’s foremost cell technology and manufacturing company, we are creating a strong platform to deliver reliable, high-performance BESS and EV battery solutions. Beyond technology, this collaboration reflects the deepening industrial and technological cooperation between India and Europe, positioning both nations at the forefront of the global energy transition.”