Marco Pieters appointed ASML Chief Technology Officer

With over 25 years of experience at ASML, most recently as Executive Vice President for the product area Applications, Pieters has a strong track record in technology leadership and in the company.

“Technology lies at the heart of ASML and our engineering talent around the world holds the key to our future success,” said Fouquet, in a press release. “As part of our robust succession planning process, I am proud to name Marco, a long-standing ASML leader, as CTO. After working alongside him for many years, Marco has my full support in driving forward our technology roadmap in service of our customers. I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

In addition, ASML’s Supervisory Board announced that it intends to appoint Pieters to the Board of Management as of the company’s next Annual General Meeting in April 2026. The Supervisory Board also intends to reappoint Executive Vice President and CFO Roger Dassen for a four-year term, and to reappoint Executive Vice President and COO Frédéric Schneider-Maunoury for a term of two years as of the 2026 meeting.

“As ASML continues to successfully pursue its strategy to innovate and serve customers around the world, the Supervisory Board is grateful to secure the continued leadership of Roger and Frédéric as part of the ASML Board of Management,” said Supervisory Board Chairman Nils Andersen.

Marco Pieters will assume the CTO role with immediate effect. With his appointment to the ASML Board of Management in April 2026, the Board will expand from five to six members.