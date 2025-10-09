Imec launches 300mm GaN power electronics program

Aixtron, GlobalFoundries, KLA Corporation, Synopsys, and Veeco have joined as the first partners in the initiative, which forms part of imec’s industrial affiliation program (IIAP) on GaN power electronics.

The new program track focuses on the development of 300mm GaN epi growth and process flows for both low- and high-voltage high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs). According to imec, shifting GaN technology to 300mm substrates will support the production of more advanced and cost-efficient power devices, including low-voltage point-of-load converters for CPUs and GPUs.

“The benefits of transitioning to 300mm wafers go beyond upscaling production and reducing manufacturing costs. Our CMOS-compatible GaN technology now has access to 300mm state-of-the-art equipment that will allow us to develop more advanced GaN-based power devices. Examples are aggressively scaled low-voltage p-GaN gate HEMTs for use in point-of-load converters, supporting energy-efficient power distribution for CPUs and GPUs,” says Stefaan Decoutere, fellow and program director of the GaN power electronics program at imec, in a press release

A baseline lateral p-GaN HEMT platform will first target low-voltage applications at 100V and above, using 300mm silicon substrates. Development for high-voltage devices, including 650V and above, will follow using CMOS-compatible QST engineered substrates.

Imec expects to complete installation of full 300mm GaN capabilities in its cleanroom by the end of 2025. Imec notes that ecosystem collaboration will be key to advancing the technology, from epitaxy and process integration to packaging solutions.