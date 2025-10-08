Qualcomm to acquire Arduino

The move marks the latest in a series of acquisitions aimed at strengthening Qualcomm’s edge platform strategy, following integrations of Edge Impulse and Foundries.io. Together, these acquisitions are intended to create a full-stack environment that spans hardware, software, and cloud services.

Arduino will remain an independent brand within Qualcomm, continuing to support a wide range of microcontrollers and processors from multiple semiconductor vendors. Qualcomm states in a press release that Arduino's open-source approach and community focus — comprising more than 33 million active users — will be preserved.

By combining Qualcomm’s processing, graphics, and AI technologies with Arduino’s accessibility and ecosystem, the companies aim to supercharge developer productivity across industries.

“With our acquisitions of Foundries.io, Edge Impulse, and now Arduino, we are accelerating our vision to democratize access to our leading‑edge AI and computing products for the global developer community,” said Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager for Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT at Qualcomm Technologies, in the press release.

As part of the announcement, Arduino introduced the Arduino UNO Q, its first dual-processor board based on Qualcomm’s Dragonwing QRB2210 platform. Arduino also unveiled Arduino App Lab, a new integrated development environment unifying workflows across real-time OS, Linux, Python, and AI development.