ShunYun Technology & NewPhotonics enter volume PIC manufacturing deal

Ethernet pluggable optics are forecasted to scale to >100 million by 2028 to meet data centre scale-out requirements, creating high demand for volume PIC manufacturing. SYT will provide full functional wafer- and PIC-level test, and laser burn-in at both volume and NPI.

"This collaboration with NewPhotonics reflects our strong leadership, focus and commitment to mass producing integrated silicon photonics solutions in response to the high demand for optical interconnect innovation by hyperscalers and AI factories worldwide." said SYT Sales VP TF Tseng, in a press release. "We have a clear plan and process to ramp production of the innovative NPG PIC chip at the scale, reliability and performance the market expects.".

NewPhotonics is preparing for high volume manufacturing of the NPG PIC transmitter on chips for 1.6T DSP-based transceivers and the 800G and1.6T LPO+ optical signal processing chip.