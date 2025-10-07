LTTS partners with Siemens to advance AI-powered innovation
Through this alliance, LTTS will utilize the digital technology portfolio of Siemens to deliver simulation-driven automation and IIoT-enabled solutions for diverse sectors including automotive & transportation, industrial products, and process & plant engineering.
L&T Technology Services LTTS, an Indian provider of AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, has announced an expanded partnership with Siemens Limited. This collaboration aims to advance Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, setting a new benchmark for innovation within LTTS’ sustainability segment, which encompasses process engineering, discrete manufacturing and industrial products, LTTS said in a media release.
By combining Siemens’ flagship platforms, TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix, integrated with LTTS’ AI-driven engineering expertise, the partnership will accelerate digital adoption, improve precision in system design, and drive faster, smarter decision-making across manufacturing ecosystems, the media release said.
“Our collaboration with Siemens underscores a shared vision of driving AI-powered innovation and operational excellence across industrial ecosystems,” said Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech, L&T Technology Services. “By focusing on robust solutions such as Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, we are empowering industries to achieve greater agility, actionable insights, and measurable business outcomes.”
“At Siemens, we believe that partnerships are the cornerstone of the digital transformation journey for Indian enterprises,” said Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens Limited. “By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge digital solutions, we can co-create scalable, future-ready innovations that empower industries to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We are delighted to welcome LTTS as our Solution Partner and look forward to shaping the future of digital transformation together.”