LTTS partners with Siemens to advance AI-powered innovation

L&T Technology Services LTTS, an Indian provider of AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, has announced an expanded partnership with Siemens Limited. This collaboration aims to advance Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, setting a new benchmark for innovation within LTTS’ sustainability segment, which encompasses process engineering, discrete manufacturing and industrial products, LTTS said in a media release.

Through this alliance, LTTS will utilize the digital technology portfolio of Siemens to deliver simulation-driven automation and IIoT-enabled solutions for diverse sectors including automotive & transportation, industrial products, and process & plant engineering.

By combining Siemens’ flagship platforms, TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix, integrated with LTTS’ AI-driven engineering expertise, the partnership will accelerate digital adoption, improve precision in system design, and drive faster, smarter decision-making across manufacturing ecosystems, the media release said.

“Our collaboration with Siemens underscores a shared vision of driving AI-powered innovation and operational excellence across industrial ecosystems,” said Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech, L&T Technology Services. “By focusing on robust solutions such as Machine & Line Simulation and IIoT Technology, we are empowering industries to achieve greater agility, actionable insights, and measurable business outcomes.”