Fujitsu has an expanded strategic collaboration with Nvidia aimed at developing a full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents and high-performance computing systems. The companies said the initiative is intended to accelerate industrial transformation and AI adoption across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and robotics.

Under the partnership, Fujitsu and Nvidia plan to co-develop an AI agent platform that supports industry-specific applications. The platform will integrate Fujitsu’s AI technologies — including the Kozuchi AI platform and AI computing broker technology — with Nvidia's Dynamo and NeMo platforms. According to Fujitsu, this will enable AI agents and models to evolve autonomously and be customised for particular use cases.

The companies will also collaborate on building next-generation computing infrastructure that combines Fujitsu’s Fujitsu-Monaka CPU series with Nvidia GPUs via NVLink-Fusion interconnect technology. The goal is to create a high-performance, AI-optimised computing platform designed for scalability toward zetascale performance.

Fujitsu and Nvidia said the collaboration will extend to the development of a combined HPC-AI ecosystem that integrates Fujitsu’s software technology for ARM with Nvidia CUDA, offering unified support for industrial AI applications.

Takahito Tokita, CEO of Fujitsu, said the collaboration “will accelerate AI-driven business transformation in enterprise and government sectors,” noting that the companies also plan to extend their cooperation into high-performance and quantum computing.