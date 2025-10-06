Tata Power teams up with VECV to boost e-mobility in India

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited), and VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) have announced a collaboration to accelerate the adoption of electric commercial vehicles in India, with a focus on the recently launched Eicher Pro X range of small commercial vehicles.

Under this MoU, both companies will collaborate on multiple fronts to support truck and bus operators looking to introduce electric vehicles in their operations, according to a media release.

While The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power) will leverage its extensive EV charging infrastructure and expertise in providing customized charging solutions, VECV will contribute its domain expertise in energy efficiency to optimize energy usage in electric trucks, ensuring that the vehicles meet the specific needs of end-users and their applications.

Together, they will actively engage with Eicher Trucks and Buses customers to promote the transition to electric mobility.

“The partnership will focus on developing and implementing innovative solutions to address specific challenges such as range anxiety, charging infrastructure availability, and related cost,” Tata Power said. “Additionally, the collaboration will actively facilitate deployment of other models in Eicher’s broad electric vehicle portfolio.”

Tata Power has expanded its EV Charging network under the brand name of EZ Charge to over 150,000+ home chargers, 5,500+ public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 1,200+ E-bus charging points across 630+ cities and towns in India, the media release said.