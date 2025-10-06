Sharp partners with ESI to advance zinc-air flow battery tech

Japanese electronics firm Sharp Corporation and Australia-based Energy Storage Industries (ESI) Asia Pacific have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop next-generation zinc-air flow battery technology.

Bringing together Sharp’s expertise in electrochemical systems and ESI’s track record in deploying long-duration energy storage infrastructure, the collaboration will begin with a technical proof-of-concept in partnership with The University of Queensland. This phase will be supported by targeted research funding and a dedicated research position, according to a media release.

“By combining Japanese innovation with Queensland’s research and deployment strengths, we are laying the groundwork for scalable, sustainable energy solutions that can serve markets across the Indo-Pacific and beyond — while creating jobs and investment opportunities for our state,” said Tak Adachi, Queensland’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for North Asia.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ESI, made possible by the support of the State of Queensland,” said Norio Ito, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate R&D for Sharp. “This partnership will enable us to integrate the technologies of both companies, accelerating R&D in zinc-air flow batteries and contributing to the realisation of a carbon neutral society.”

The project will explore the viability of zinc-air flow batteries as a safe, sustainable alternative to lithium-based systems, offering longer storage durations, lower costs, and enhanced compatibility with renewable energy sources.

“Building from 100 years of Sharp’s product innovation, this MoU signals not only collaboration between Sharp and ESI but between Japan and Queensland,” said Justin Begg, CEO, Energy Transition Technologies, an ESI subsidiary that will lead the development program.

Following the initial proof-of-concept phase, Sharp and ESI intend to pursue additional research grants and advance toward commercialisation, the media release said.