Helsing and ARX Robotics announce strategic partnership

European defence technology company Helsing and Germany-based ARX Robotics, a provider of unmanned, software-defined ground systems, will collaborate closely going forward to develop an AI-based reconnaissance and strike network for European defence.

The land domain, which is still highly fragmented and analogue, is to be digitised, networked, and equipped with artificial intelligence (AI). This will enable armed forces to act faster, more precisely, more efficiently, and at a greater distance in combat situations than they can today, according to a media release.

Both companies can tap into battle-proven systems and experience from Ukraine, where networked technologies in the land domain are already a crucial factor in combat.

The partnership is European in scope. In addition to cooperation in Ukraine, it includes joint projects in the United Kingdom and Germany, among others, the media release said.

“ARX is leading the field in unmanned ground systems,” said Gundbert Scherf, Co-CEO of Helsing. “By strengthening the land domain together, we are delivering on Helsing’s promise: to protect European democracies through technological superiority.”