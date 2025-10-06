AMD and OpenAI announce multi-gigawatt GPU partnership
AMD and OpenAI have announced a strategic multi-year agreement to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD GPUs to support OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure.
Under the agreement, OpenAI will initially deploy 1 gigawatt of AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs starting in the second half of 2026. The partnership is structured as a multi-generation collaboration, building on previous work with AMD’s MI300X and MI350X GPU series.
OpenAI will serve as a core strategic compute partner for AMD, with both companies sharing technical expertise to optimise future product roadmaps. The collaboration covers rack-scale AI solutions and extends to upcoming generations of AMD GPUs.
As part of the deal, AMD has issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock. Vesting of these shares is tied to deployment milestones, AMD share-price targets, and technical and commercial milestones required for large-scale GPU deployment.
AMD expects the partnership to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue while accelerating OpenAI’s AI infrastructure expansion. The company also said the agreement will be highly accretive to its non-GAAP earnings per share.
"This partnership brings the best of AMD and OpenAI together to create a true win-win enabling the world’s most ambitious AI buildout and advancing the entire AI ecosystem," AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said in a press release.