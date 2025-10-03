Stadler, FAL unveil battery-powered narrow-gauge train

Swiss rail manufacturer Stadler and Italian railway company Ferrovie Appulo Lucane (FAL) have unveiled the first tailor-made battery-powered narrow-gauge electric train, described as a world first in the European railway sector. The new trains, commissioned by FAL, will save a total of over 1,300 tonnes of CO2 per year, Stadler said in a media release.

“This is the first narrow-gauge electric train powered entirely by batteries in Italy and Europe. It is 100% green and will change the future of sustainable mobility in Basilicata,” said Maurizio Oberti, Sales Director for the Italian market at Stadler. “We are very proud to take our innovative green technology to the Italian market, which will promote sustainability in the Municipality of Matera and the Basilicata Region and help it achieve net zero.”

FAL General Manager Stefano Di Bello said this was the first of seven such trains and would enter service on the Altamura–Matera line by the end of 2026.

“With this project, we have demonstrated our commitment to eco-sustainable mobility, thanks in part to the foresight of the Basilicata Region, which has always encouraged and supported us in these courageous and innovative investments,” said Vittorio Zizza, President of FAL.

The new trains, manufactured at Stadler’s headquarters in Bussnang (Switzerland), will expand FAL’s current fleet.

Before entering service, the new battery-powered electric trains will undergo a series of tests to comply with the guidelines set out by Italy’s National Agency for the Safety of Railways and Road and Motorway Infrastructure (ANSFISA).

Sustainability is reflected in all features and functionalities of the new trains, from the battery propulsion system to the environmentally-friendly LED interior lighting system, the media release said.