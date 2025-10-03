Samsung partners with OpenAI to boost global AI infrastructure

OpenAI, Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries have announced a letter of intent (LOI) for their strategic partnership to accelerate advancements in global AI data center infrastructure and develop future technologies together in relevant fields.

This expansive collaboration will bring together the collective strengths of Samsung companies across semiconductors, data centers, shipbuilding, cloud services and maritime technologies, Samsung said in a media release.

Samsung Electronics will work with OpenAI as a strategic memory partner to supply advanced semiconductor solutions for OpenAI’s global Stargate initiative. With OpenAI’s memory demand projected to reach up to 900,000 DRAM wafers per month, Samsung will contribute toward meeting this need with its high-performance, energy-efficient DRAM solutions.

The company also brings differentiated capabilities in advanced chip packaging and heterogeneous integration between memory and system semiconductors, enabling it to provide unique solutions for OpenAI, the media release said.

Samsung SDS has entered into a potential partnership with OpenAI to jointly develop AI data centers and provide enterprise AI services.

“Leveraging its expertise in advanced data center technologies, Samsung SDS will collaborate with OpenAI in the design, development and operation of the Stargate AI data centers,” Samsung said. “Under the LOI, Samsung SDS can now provide consulting, deployment and management services for businesses seeking to integrate OpenAI’s AI models into their internal systems.”

In addition, Samsung SDS has signed a reseller partnership for OpenAI’s services in Korea and plans to support local companies in adopting OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise offerings.

Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries will collaborate with OpenAI to advance global AI data centers, with a particular focus on the joint development of floating data centers.

Building on their proprietary technologies, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries will also explore opportunities to pursue projects in floating power plants and control centers, in addition to floating data center infrastructure, the media release said.