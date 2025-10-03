Chipsconnect pushes collaboration to fix EMS–OEM inefficiencies

According to Veladzic, the relationship between OEM and EMS companies is often hindered by slow communication, which in turn creates challenges such as high inventory levels and increased capital binding.

“The biggest inefficiencies today are the slow communication between OEM and EMS companies, which leads to high excess levels and other problems within the supply chain,” he explained.

He argued that closer collaboration, supported by transparent information sharing, would allow companies to manage daily operations more effectively.

One example highlighted was peer-to-peer trading via Chipsconnect’s platform. Veladzic described how EMS companies holding excess material could offer components directly to other verified OEM or EMS companies.

“They can see the part at all times and can start the interaction directly and digitally,” he said, emphasising that such exchanges create new business opportunities while improving flexibility.

Sustainability was also a key theme. Veladzic pointed out that collaborative practices help reduce waste and environmental impact. By sharing excess stock, reusing components, or repairing parts, companies can advance toward their sustainability goals. “It directly involves reduce, reuse and recycle,” he noted, stressing the environmental benefits of stronger cooperation across the supply chain.

Veladzic concluded that collaboration, transparency, and digital solutions are central to strengthening competitiveness in the European electronics industry.

