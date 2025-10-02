VinFast partners with Castrol to support EV customers in India

VinFast Auto India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with lubricant manufacturer Castrol India Limited to provide reliable and accessible after-sales support for its EV customers across the country.

As part of the agreement, Castrol India will make selected Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops from its 750+ CAS network in 300+ cities available to VinFast customers. These outlets will feature dedicated VinFast-branded service bays, certified EV technicians, and genuine VinFast parts, according to a media release.

VinFast will provide service manuals, diagnostic tools, training, and warranty coverage processes, while Castrol will ensure workshops meet infrastructure and capability standards. This collaboration will give VinFast customers access to Castrol’s well-established expertise, advanced service protocols, and digitally integrated workshop ecosystem. These capabilities guarantee consistent quality, transparency, and convenience at every service touchpoint.

Castrol’s extensive footprint will enable VinFast to offer broad and convenient after-sales care for further strengthening customer confidence, the media release said.

“For VinFast, India represents not just a new market but a long-term commitment to building an inclusive EV ecosystem,” said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia. “Reliable after-sales care is central to this vision, and our collaboration with Castrol India along with other partners ensures that customers will have access to trusted, high-quality service across the country from the beginning.”