Qualcomm declares “complete victory” over Arm in licensing dispute

The ruling by the District of Delaware confirms a jury verdict from December 2024, which found that Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia did not breach Nuvia’s architecture license agreement with Arm. The court on Wednesday upheld that verdict and rejected Arm’s request for a new trial.

Arm had accused Qualcomm of violating Nuvia’s license following its USD 1.4 billion acquisition of the start-up in 2021, arguing that Qualcomm could not transfer or continue using the rights without Arm’s approval. The jury and now the judge disagreed, finding Qualcomm’s use of the technology fell under its own architecture license agreement.

“Our right to innovate prevailed in this case and we hope Arm will return to fair and competitive practices in dealing with the Arm ecosystem,” Ann Chaplin, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Qualcomm, said in a press release.

Arm has not yet commented on the court’s decision.