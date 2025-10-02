Orbotix secures €6.5M to boost AI drone systems

Founded by Romanian entrepreneur Bogdan Ochiana and Polish investor Sebastian Straube, Orbotix brings together a multinational team of engineers designing autonomous air defence solutions tailored to Europe’s security challenges. The company operates in Poland, Romania, Spain and Ukraine, and plans to establish an AI-focused R&D centre in Warsaw.

“As future generations look back, they will judge us by how we responded to today’s challenges. With Orbotix, we are proud to be among the innovators safeguarding peace and values in Europe,” said CEO Bogdan Ochiana.

The company aims to speed up the deployment of AI-based defence technologies, including drone swarms, while developing decentralised micro-production capacity across the EU. “Our presence on NATO’s eastern flank positions Orbotix as a regional leader in defence innovation,” added co-founder Sebastian Straube.

Joe Musselman, founder of BVVC, highlighted that “drone swarm technologies will define future battlefield success — Orbotix is building them at scale, in Europe, and under allied control.”

The investment marks a growing trend of defence startups in Europe, inspired by U.S. initiatives that disrupted traditional defence procurement models with venture-backed, agile companies.