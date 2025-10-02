Kioxia and Sandisk start operations at new Kitakami fab

The facility, known as Fab2, is designed to manufacture eighth-generation, 218-layer 3D flash memory using the companies' CMOS-bonded-to-array (CBA) technology. It will also support future generations of flash memory. Production will increase gradually, with meaningful output expected in the first half of 2026, the companies said in a press release.

Located in Iwate Prefecture, the plant features earthquake-absorbing structures, energy-saving manufacturing equipment, and the use of artificial intelligence for production efficiency. A portion of the investment is subsidised by the Japanese government under a plan approved in February 2024.

“The eighth and further generation 3D flash memory products produced at Fab2 will offer new value for rapidly emerging AI market. We will continue to leverage our partnership and economies of scale to produce advanced flash memory products and achieve organic corporate growth,” said Koichiro Shibayama, President and CEO of Kioxia Iwate Corporation, which operates the Kitakami Plant, in the press release.

Sandisk’s senior vice president of flash front-end operations, Maitreyee Mahajani, said the facility would support growing demand for memory as AI technologies expand.