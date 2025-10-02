Intel and AMD in early talks on potential foundry collaboration

For Intel, securing AMD as a foundry customer would mark a significant step in the company’s efforts to expand its contract manufacturing business and compete more directly with TSMC and Samsung Foundry. AMD, which currently relies almost entirely on TSMC for chip production, could in turn benefit from a more diversified manufacturing base.

Industry media, including Tom’s Hardware and WCCFTech, suggest that the talks may involve Intel’s upcoming 18A and 14A process nodes. However, neither company has issued an official statement, and the scope of any possible agreement remains uncertain.

The news immediately moved markets, with Intel’s share price rising following the publication of the report.

The development comes at a pivotal moment for the semiconductor industry. Intel has recently attracted investments and customer commitments, including from Nvidia and SoftBank, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the global foundry market. For AMD, access to alternative manufacturing capacity could provide additional security in an increasingly complex and competitive environment.

At this stage, however, the talks remain informal, and it is unclear whether they will lead to concrete results.