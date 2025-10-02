GSME acquires Muse Semiconductor

The deal will expand GSME's reach into innovation hubs across North America, Europe and Asia. The acquisition combines Muse's market presence in low-volume, agile fabrication services and its customer portfolio with GSME's scale, global customer base, and design-to-production platform.

"This acquisition is a definitive leap forward in our strategy to dominate the global semiconductor service business," said Farhat Jahangir, CEO of GS Microelectronics. "Muse has a stellar reputation. It isn't just a company, but a critical gateway to silicon realisation for hundreds of innovators. Their exclusive MPW services and deep-rooted dominance in North America, Europe and Asia are perfectly in line with our growth and strategic direction."

The combined company will continue to deliver Muse's MPW services, now enhanced by GSME's capabilities in design, manufacturing, and supply chain management.