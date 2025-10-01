The new entity, to be set up within Kaynes SemiCon’s manufacturing site in Sanand, Gujarat, will focus on secure semiconductor design and personalisation. The facility is intended to strengthen India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain and support the country’s national semiconductor strategy.

Under the agreement, SEALSQ will hold 51% of the joint venture, while Kaynes SemiCon will own 49%. Governance will be equally shared under a five-member board. Intellectual property rights will be licensed exclusively to the joint venture by SEALSQ and its parent, WISeKey International Holding AG, with any new IP created to be owned by SEALKAYNESQ Ltd.

The venture plans to deliver advanced wafer and final test services that comply with Common Criteria standards. It will also integrate Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) personalisation capabilities, enabling secure semiconductor solutions tailored to India’s national security requirements. A key milestone will be the localised deployment of SEALSQ’s Quantum Shield semiconductor technology in India.

Kaynes SemiCon, a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Ltd, is preparing to deliver India’s first packaged semiconductor chips by October 2025. Machinery and clean rooms are already installed, and qualification testing is scheduled for September 2025, followed by the first delivery of chip samples to Alpha Omega in the USA in October 2025.

This will position Kaynes SemiCon as the first company in India to produce packaged semiconductor chips. Beyond Alpha Omega, Kaynes SemiCon is also working with Fujitsu, Enti, and Infineon, while planning to expand its customer base in Japan and the USA.