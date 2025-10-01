Schneider Electric partners with ISRO for India’s space missions

Schneider Electric has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enable seamless operations of Launch Vehicle & Satellite Missions by offering its advanced automation technology at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to this, the French company has delivered many automation systems across various applications at SDSC SHAR, Schneider said in a media release.

Over the years, Schneider has supported ISRO’s launch operations, contributing to missions such as Chandrayaan-3, GSLV-F16, and several others. The deployment at Sriharikota underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to innovation, precision and excellence in enabling India’s space exploration ambitions, the company said.