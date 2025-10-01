Schneider Electric partners with ISRO for India’s space missions
Over the past 15 years, Schneider has supported Indian Space Research Organisation’s launch operations, contributing to missions such as Chandrayaan-3, GSLV-F16, and several others.
Schneider Electric has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enable seamless operations of Launch Vehicle & Satellite Missions by offering its advanced automation technology at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), Andhra Pradesh.
In addition to this, the French company has delivered many automation systems across various applications at SDSC SHAR, Schneider said in a media release.
Over the years, Schneider has supported ISRO’s launch operations, contributing to missions such as Chandrayaan-3, GSLV-F16, and several others. The deployment at Sriharikota underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to innovation, precision and excellence in enabling India’s space exploration ambitions, the company said.
“For over 15 years, we have partnered with ISRO, contributing to critical milestones that have propelled India’s stature in the global space community. This reflects our commitment to delivering precision, reliability, and sustainability in mission-critical environments,” said Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India. “As India accelerates its ambitions in space exploration, Schneider Electric is proud to be a trusted technology partner of ISRO, enabling the infrastructure behind India’s critical space missions.”