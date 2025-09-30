Wolfspeed completes financial restructuring

Through the restructuring process, Wolfspeed has reduced its total debt by approximately 70%, with maturities extended to 2030, and lowered its annual cash interest expense by roughly 60%.

In addition, the company says that it believes it maintains ample liquidity to continue supplying customers with its silicon carbide solutions. With a self-funded business plan supported by free cash flow generation, Wolfspeed says that it is "well positioned to leverage its vertically-integrated 200mm manufacturing footprint—underpinned by a secure and scalable US-based supply chain—to drive sustainable growth."

“Wolfspeed has emerged from its expedited restructuring process, marking the beginning of a new era, which we are entering with new energy and a renewed commitment to the growth mindset and entrepreneurial spirit that have powered Wolfspeed since its inception,” says Robert Feurle, Chief Executive Officer of Wolfspeed, in a press release. “As we enter this new era, we do so with much improved financial stability, a scaled, greenfield and vertically integrated 200mm facility footprint, and our large capital deployment behind us.“

The CEO continues to say that the company is well-positioned to capture rising demand in end markets, such as AI, EVs, industrial and energy – which are rapidly growing and recognising silicon carbide’s potential.