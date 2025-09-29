NASA’s Astrobee robots advance through strategic partnership

NASA is continuing the Astrobee mission through a collaboration with California-based aerospace company Arkisys, which was awarded a reimbursable Space Act Agreement to sustain and maintain the robotic platform aboard the International Space Station.

As the US space agency returns astronauts to the Moon, robotic helpers like Astrobee could one day take over routine maintenance tasks and support future spacecraft at the Moon and Mars without relying on humans for continuous operation, NASA said in an online news post.

In March, the space agency issued a call for partnership proposals to support its ongoing space research initiatives. Arkisys was selected to maintain the platform and continue enabling partners to use the Astrobee system as a means to experiment with new technologies in the microgravity environment of the space station.

NASA launched the Astrobee mission to the space station in 2018. Since then, the free-flying robots have marked multiple first-in-space milestones for robots working alongside astronauts to accomplish spacecraft monitoring, alert simulations, and more in partnership with researchers from industry and academia.

The Astrobee system includes three colorful, cube-shaped robots – named “Bumble,” “Honey,” and “Queen” – along with software and a docking station for recharging.