Tekever partners with Apex to deliver ISR drone tech to Taiwan

Tekever, a European provider of AI-driven autonomous systems, has signed a Partnership Agreement with Taiwan’s Apex Aviation to bring Tekever’s advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and related products to Taiwan for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions tailored to the country’s defence and security needs.

As part of the partnership, Tekever and Apex will work together to bring Tekever’s battle-proven UAS technology — built for intelligence, adaptability and rapid upgrades, combined with Apex’s manned aviation solution and on-the-ground local expertise to deliver enhanced ISR capabilities for Taiwan, Tekever said.

In close coordination with Taiwan’s regulatory authorities, including the Civil Aviation Administration, Portugal-based Tekever and Apex will ensure full regulatory compliance and facilitate the safe operation of Tekever’s platforms in the country. The partners will work to explore opportunities to enable local production and to integrate domestic technologies that will help to increase supply chain resilience and strengthen Taiwan’s national UAS market, the Portuguese company said.

“At Tekever, we believe true innovation comes from strategic partnerships — combining expertise and technology to build a stronger, more resilient defence and security industry,” said Karl Brew, Head of Defence Unit, Tekever. “Our work with Apex in Taiwan reflects this vision. In terms of Taiwan specifically, it is a key market in our global expansion strategy and we’re pleased to partner with a local leader to accelerate the adoption of UAS to advance the country’s defence and security capabilities.”