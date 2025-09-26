Safran, Rheinmetall sign pact for advanced defence solutions

France’s Safran Electronics & Defense and German company Rheinmetall Electronics have signed a new framework agreement, strengthening their long-term collaboration in the defence sector. The contract streamlines procurement processes and supports future joint projects.

With this agreement, Rheinmetall Electronics and Safran Electronics & Defense will combine their expertise to deliver advanced technologies, including navigation systems for GNSS-denied environments, atomic clock timeservers, and cutting-edge vehicles and handheld optronics, Safran said in a media release.

The flexible framework allows both companies to manage upcoming orders quickly and adapt to evolving defence needs.

“With this strategic agreement, we are laying the foundation for a strong partnership that opens up new perspectives and enables us to drive innovation together, thus contributing to actively shape the future of our industry,” said Christian Martens from Rheinmetall’s Business Unit Defence Electronics.

“We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with Rheinmetall and introduce state-of-the-art solutions,” said Marzell Schiller, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense Germany. “This agreement reflects the trust between our teams and opens new possibilities for ambitious projects ahead.”

The new agreement simplifies logistics and administration, helping both companies focus on innovation and deliver high-value solutions to end users. Rheinmetall Electronics has already ordered navigation and timing products from Safran, such as Versasynch, taking advantage of the more efficient procurement enabled by the agreement, the media release said.

By working together and pooling technological resources, Rheinmetall Electronics and Safran Electronics & Defense aim to support the development of a more competitive and autonomous European defence sector.