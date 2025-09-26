ABS partners with Persona AI to bring humanoid robots to shipyards

US-based ABS and Persona AI, a robotics company headquartered in Houston, Texas, have signed an MOU to collaborate on the development of inspection technologies for Persona AI’s humanoid robot platform that enhances productivity and safety in shipyards.

The initiative will focus on adapting Persona AI’s humanoid robots, based in part on NASA’s robotic hand technology, for a range of shipyard tasks, according to a media release.

Unlike traditional industrial robots, humanoid robots are uniquely suited to operate in shipyards designed for human workers, offering flexibility and mobility in complex, confined, or ergonomically challenging spaces.

Under the MOU, ABS and Persona AI will collaborate on a series of joint development projects, collecting data to support classification during ship construction.

Ultimately, it will support the development of new ABS standards for the types and quality of data required to support digital and remote survey techniques. These standards will not only guide future robot design but also help understand how to collect, evaluate, and apply robotic data for certification and compliance purposes, the media release said.

“ABS is proud to lead the way in advancing the safe integration of emerging technologies into the maritime industry,” said John McDonald, ABS President and Chief Operating Officer. “This collaboration with Persona AI reflects our commitment to innovation and safety, as we work to establish the standards and protocols that will enable humanoid robots to perform complex tasks reliably and securely in shipyard environments. By combining cutting-edge robotics with ABS’s deep expertise in certification and safety, we’re helping shape a smarter, safer future for shipbuilding.”

Headquartered in Spring, Texas, ABS Group operates with more than 1,000 professionals in over 20 countries serving the marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government and industrial sectors.