Rohm and Infineon team up on SiC power electronics packages

Specifically, the partners aim to enable each other as second sources of selected packages for SiC power devices, a move that aims to increase design and procurement flexibility for their customers.

In the future, customers will be able to source devices with compatible housings from both Rohm and Infineon. The companies say that the collaboration will ensure seamless compatibility and interchangeability to match specific customer needs.

"We are excited about working with Rohm to further accelerate the establishment of SiC power devices," said Dr. Peter Wawer, Division President Green Industrial Power at Infineon, in a press release. "Our collaboration will provide customers with a wider range of options and greater flexibility in their design and procurement processes, enabling them to develop more energy-efficient applications that will further drive decarbonisation."

As part of the agreement, Rohm will adopt Infineon’s top-side cooling platform for SiC, including TOLT, D-DPAK, Q-DPAK, Q-DPAK dual, and H-DPAK packages. At the same time, Infineon will take on Rohm's DOT-247 package with SiC half-bridge configuration to develop a compatible package.

"Rohm is committed to providing customers with the best possible solutions. Our collaboration with Infineon constitutes a significant step towards the realisation of this goal, since it broadens the portfolio of solutions," adds Dr. Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer, in charge of Power Devices Business at Rohm.

The companies also plan to expand their collaboration in the future to include other packages with both silicon and wide-bandgap power technologies such as SiC and gallium nitride (GaN).