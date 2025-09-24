onsemi to acquire Aura Semiconductor’s Vcore power technologies

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to solving the energy and efficiency demands of tomorrow’s AI data centres by offering a full range of differentiated intelligent power solutions,” says Sudhir Gopalswamy, group president of the Intelligent Sensing and Analog and Mixed-Signal Group, onsemi, in a press release.

Gopalswamy continues to say that integrating these technologies into the company's broader power management portfolio will enable onsemi to deliver solutions with superior power density, efficiency and thermals and enable more compute capacity per rack..

onsemi says that it expects to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.