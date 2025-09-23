Suzlon to supply TPREL with 838 MW wind turbine generators
The agreement marks the third strategic collaboration between Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TRPEL) and Suzlon Group. The 838 MW project will comprise 266 of Suzlon’s S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW.
India’s Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), has signed a contract with renewable energy firm Suzlon Group (Suzlon) for the supply of wind turbine generators with a combined capacity of 838 MW.
These turbines will support TPREL’s various projects across multiple states, scheduled for completion over the next few years, according to a media release.
“This partnership reinforces TPREL’s position as a leader in India’s renewable energy transition, playing a vital role in advancing the country’s target of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030,” Tata Power said. “It also reflects TPREL’s focus on scaling up wind-led clean energy projects that are reliable, dispatchable and economically viable.”
TPREL has a wind energy portfolio exceeding 3.9 GW, with over 1 GW operational and the remainder under various stages of development across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Under the agreement, Pune-based Suzlon will deliver a comprehensive end-to-end solution for these projects, leveraging its expertise in the wind energy domain. The 838 MW project will comprise 266 of Suzlon’s S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, Suzlon said.
The agreement marks the third strategic collaboration between the two Indian companies.
“As Tata Power Renewable Energy embarks on a strategic transformation to achieve 100% clean power by 2045, we’re proud to support this ambitious journey with our advanced, ‘Made in India’ wind technology,” said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group. “Our partnership, spanning over a decade and marked by the third repeat order, underscores our shared commitment to India’s energy transition. We share a deep-rooted vision of creating innovative energy solutions that are not only reliable and cost-efficient but also designed to seamlessly integrate with India’s One Grid system.”