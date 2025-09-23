Suzlon to supply TPREL with 838 MW wind turbine generators

India’s Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), has signed a contract with renewable energy firm Suzlon Group (Suzlon) for the supply of wind turbine generators with a combined capacity of 838 MW.

These turbines will support TPREL’s various projects across multiple states, scheduled for completion over the next few years, according to a media release.

“This partnership reinforces TPREL’s position as a leader in India’s renewable energy transition, playing a vital role in advancing the country’s target of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030,” Tata Power said. “It also reflects TPREL’s focus on scaling up wind-led clean energy projects that are reliable, dispatchable and economically viable.”

TPREL has a wind energy portfolio exceeding 3.9 GW, with over 1 GW operational and the remainder under various stages of development across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Under the agreement, Pune-based Suzlon will deliver a comprehensive end-to-end solution for these projects, leveraging its expertise in the wind energy domain. The 838 MW project will comprise 266 of Suzlon’s S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, Suzlon said.

The agreement marks the third strategic collaboration between the two Indian companies.