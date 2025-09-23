Nvidia to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI

The agreement, announced in an Nvidia blog post, will see OpenAI deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems for its next-generation AI infrastructure, including the Nvidia Vera Rubin platform. Nvidia also plans to invest up to USD 100 billion in OpenAI progressively as each gigawatt of capacity comes online.

“This is the biggest AI infrastructure project in history,” said NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang during a interview with CNBC. “This partnership is about building an AI infrastructure that enables AI to go from the labs into the world.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasised the scale and speed of the collaboration, saying that there’s no partner but Nvidia that can do this at this kind of scale, at this kind of speed.

The companies aim to deploy “million-GPU AI factories” to meet the computational demands of advanced AI models.

The first gigawatt of Nvidia systems built with Vera Rubin GPUs is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2026. Huang stressed that the 10-gigawatt deployment is only the beginning of a global AI infrastructure expansion.