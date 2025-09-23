Aixtron ships 100th G10-SiC system

The milestone delivery was made to an unnamed European power device and system manufacturer, supporting the expansion of 200 mm SiC epitaxy production capacity.

The G10-SiC system, part of Aixtron's SiC Planetary Reactor platform, enables high-volume production of uniform, high-quality SiC material — a critical step in manufacturing efficient power devices. Since its launch three years ago, the platform has been deployed by the majority of SiC device makers, foundries, and epitaxy houses worldwide.

“Shipping the 100th G10-SiC system is a major milestone for AIXTRON and our customers,” says Dr Frank Wischmeyer, Vice President Silicon Carbide at Aixtron, in a press release. “It demonstrates the strong market trust in our technology and confirms our leading position in enabling the global ramp-up of SiC power electronics – a key driver of the ongoing electrification of our society.”

Silicon carbide is widely used in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial power supplies, and is increasingly deployed in high-power applications such as AI server farm power systems.