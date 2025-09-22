ISRO signs pact with HAL for transfer of SSLV technology

NewSpace India Limited, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), IN-SPACe and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have signed a technology transfer agreement for the transfer of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology, according to a media release.

The SSLV is a three-stage all-solid vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). SSLV was developed by ISRO as a quick turnaround, on-demand launch vehicle that is amenable to industrial production and is targeted to cater to the global small satellite launch vehicle market. It can be launched from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for inclined launches and also at the upcoming new launch site at Kulasekarapattinam in the southern state of Tamil Nadu for polar launches.

The successful commercialization of SSLV is expected to boost the Indian space ecosystem and meet the national and international demand for small satellite launch services.

“With India’s liberalisation of the commercial space sector, opportunities are certainly growing. At ISRO, we have a dynamic technology transfer mechanism to realise shared goals,” said ISRO chairman V. Narayanan, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.