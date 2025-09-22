Honeywell has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that advances a European Space Agency-backed initiative to develop new quantum-secured satellite communication systems.

The MOU, signed with US-based Redwire Corporation, is the latest milestone under the Quantum Key Distribution Satellite consortium (QKDSat), which was launched in 2024 and is being led by Honeywell. It will enable the two companies to explore opportunities to mature and expand the use of quantum key distribution technology as part of the consortium, which operates under the European Space Agency’s QKDSat Public Private Partnership, according to a media release.

The aim is to combine Redwire’s quantum platform technology with Honeywell’s quantum optical payload, creating a fully functional payload and platform by mid-2026. The collaboration aims to advance quantum-secured technologies that could help governments and defense agencies protect sensitive information from emerging cyber and quantum threats, while also accelerating next generation quantum key distribution services for commercial customers.

The QKDSat project brings together companies from ESA Member States including Belgium, Austria, Canada, Czechia, and the United Kingdom to develop an ultra-secure telecommunications satellite that ensures the secure and private exchange of sensitive information.

“The defense and space communications landscapes are evolving rapidly, with security and resiliency now the top priority for governments and critical industries,” said Lisa Napolitano, vice president and general manager, Space, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. “By combining Honeywell’s quantum optical payload technology and experience in satellite communications with Redwire’s expertise in agile platforms and onboard quantum computing, we are bringing the promise of quantum-secured communications closer to reality.”

In addition to civil and defense-related applications, Honeywell and Redwire plan to demonstrate space and ground-based quantum communications capabilities for commercial organizations such as financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and critical infrastructure companies that generate large volumes of confidential data, the media release said.