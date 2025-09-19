IHI partners with SatVu on thermal IR constellation development

Japan’s IHI Corporation has reached an agreement with SatVu, a UK-based developer and operator of high-resolution thermal infrared (IR) satellites, to collaborate on the development of a constellation to strengthen Japanese sovereign capability.

Following the successful launch of its first satellite, HotSat-1, in 2023, SatVu plans to expand its constellation with HotSat-2 and HotSat-3 in 2026, according to a media release.

SatVu delivers high-resolution thermal intelligence across three core verticals: national security and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), enabling governments to detect unusual activity and monitor critical infrastructure; economic monitoring, providing insights into industrial operations, commodities, and energy resilience; and climate and environmental applications, supporting emissions tracking, urban heat mapping, and rapid response to natural disasters.

Under this agreement, IHI and SatVu will work together to evaluate the utilization of SatVu’s thermal data, define the requirements for a Japanese sovereign high-resolution thermal infrared (IR) satellite constellation, and explore optimal business structures for building and operating the constellation in Japan, including domestic satellite manufacturing, the media release said.

IHI aims to lead the development of small satellite constellations by leveraging its engineering expertise. It is intended that the constellation will eventually include various types of satellites - Optical, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), VDES, radio frequency (RF), infrared (IR) and Hyperspectral imaging. The constellation will aim to provide target detection and tracking capabilities essential for operations on land and at sea.

“Japan’s National Defense Strategy recognizes the importance of strengthening its sovereign capability in space whilst simultaneously opening the door to cooperation and collaboration with allies and like-minded countries with shared strategic interests,” said Atsushi Sato, Director, Managing Executive Officer; President of IHI’s Aero Engine, Space & Defense Business Area. “High-resolution thermal infrared (IR) data has huge potential to contribute to Japan’s national and economic security. This MoU is the first step in building the sovereign capability of thermal infrared (IR) critical to Japan’s national security in the years to come.”