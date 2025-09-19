Hanwha, WB Group sign agreement for missile production in Poland

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace and Polish defence contractor WB Group have signed an agreement to establish a Polish–Korean joint venture that will localize production of CGR-080 (approximately 80 km reach) guided missiles for the HOMAR-K multiple launch rocket system used by the Polish armed forces.

The joint venture will implement a phased technology transfer program, supported by a certified quality management system and structured workforce training. Initial serial production is expected to ramp up progressively and reach an advanced stage before the end of 2028, Hanwha said in a press release.

The factory plans to hire approximately 250 skilled positions in Poland, and to develop a roadmap for new rocket types tailored to the future needs of Poland and allied nations, in compliance with Polish defense procurement rules and South Korean export control regulations.

“This is arguably the most important event of this year’s MSPO,” said Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz. “We are gaining the capability to produce missiles for the Homar-K launcher. It’s a milestone. We are becoming increasingly self-reliant in defense manufacturing. We’re not only buying weapons — we’re bringing their production to Poland.”

“This missile plant is a significant, first-of-its-kind investment in Poland with the primary objective to enhance national security by ensuring domestic production of critical munitions, and the project also includes the further development of the CGR-080 missile system and new guided rockets to meet evolving defense requirements,” said Chairman of WB Group Piotr Wojciechowski.