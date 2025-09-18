Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel as part of AI and PC collaboration

According to a press release, the companies will focus on connecting Nvidia and Intel architectures using Nvidia NVLink — integrating the strengths of Nvidia's AI with Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem.

For data centres, Intel will build custom x86 CPUs that Nvidia will integrate into its AI infrastructure platforms and offer to the market. For personal computing, Intel will build x86 system-on-chips (SoCs) that integrate Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets.

“AI is powering a new industrial revolution and reinventing every layer of the computing stack — from silicon to systems to software. At the heart of this reinvention is Nvidia's CUDA architecture,” says Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, in a press release. “This historic collaboration tightly couples Nvidia's AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing.”

At the same time, Nvidia will invest USD 5 billion in Intel’s common stock at a purchase price of USD 23.28 per share. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.