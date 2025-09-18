India’s Cyient Semiconductors has announced a strategic partnership with Anora, a US-based provider of semiconductor test, testability and validation services. The collaboration brings together complementary strengths to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for semiconductor product development, according to a media release.

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power and advanced semiconductor platforms.

Under this partnership, Cyient and Texas-headquartered Anora will deliver expertise across the entire semiconductor value chain, spanning architecture, design, silicon bring-up, qualification and testing. This integrated approach allows customers to accelerate time-to-market with confidence, while minimizing the inefficiencies and delays that come from working with multiple service providers.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor validation and production test floor in Bangalore. The facility features clean room capabilities and equipment to productize silicon to volume production. Equipment includes probers, engineering and production handlers, multiple automated test equipment platforms, custom test solutions, thermal solutions, and a complete suite of tools required for device and package qualification.

The new test floor facility in Bangalore significantly augments the already established clean room facility with various production equipment in Allen, Texas. By combining advanced infrastructure with deep technical expertise, Cyient Semiconductors and Anora will enable customers to validate new silicon, transition seamlessly to production, and scale to high-volume manufacturing—all under one roof, the media release said.

“This partnership is about creating a complete solution for the semiconductor industry,” said Hari Chandran, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Anora. “By integrating Cyient’s design and silicon capabilities with our strengths in post-silicon validation and test, we can empower customers to move faster, reduce risk, and achieve production readiness with confidence.”