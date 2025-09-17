Arrow CEO Sean Kerins departs; Bill Austen named interim CEO

Austen will continue to serve on Arrow’s board of directors but has stepped down as chair of the corporate governance committee and as a member of the compensation committee. According to a press release, the company has begun a search for a permanent president and CEO.

“We have full confidence in the ability of the current leadership team, with Bill Austen’s support, to lead Arrow during this period of transition, and appreciate Bill’s willingness to step into this role,” says Steven Gunby, independent chair of the board.

Austen has served on Arrow’s board since 2020. He was previously president, CEO, and director of Bemis Company, Inc., a global manufacturer of flexible packaging products, from 2014 to 2019. He has also served on the boards of Tenant Company and Arconic Corporation.

Arrow says Kerins will assist in transition efforts and that his departure is not related to the company’s financial statements.