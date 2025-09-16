Lam Research and JSR/Inpria sign cross-licensing deal

The partnership will focus on patterning for leading-edge chips, including extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography with dry resist, and development of next-generation materials for atomic layer etching and deposition.

The agreement combines Lam’s expertise in deposition, etch, and EUV patterning – including its Aether dry resist technology – with JSR/Inpria’s advanced semiconductor materials, such as metal oxide photoresists. The companies plan to integrate resist and film technologies with Lam’s deposition and etch processes, targeting applications in AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

The collaboration will also explore materials innovation related to high numerical aperture (high-NA) EUV patterning, metal oxide resists, and advanced films. In addition, following JSR’s acquisition of Yamanaka Hutech Corporation, the companies will investigate new precursor materials and processes for atomic layer deposition and etch.

As part of the agreement, Lam and Inpria have also dismissed all claims in the ongoing litigation in the US District Court for Delaware and related inter partes review proceedings.