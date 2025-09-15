Magna partners with XPENG for EV production in Austria

Magna has announced that XPENG, a Chinese smart electric vehicle manufacturer, has selected the Canadian automotive supplier to assemble two new models for the European market, in Austria. Serial production of these new smart electric vehicles will begin in Q3 2025, marking the start of a long-term collaboration for future models, Magna said in a media release.

For nearly 20 years, Magna has supported Chinese automakers with complete vehicle engineering, and since 2018, with domestic manufacturing and assembly services. This newly awarded program marks the first complete vehicle assembly with a Chinese OEM out of Magna’s operations in Graz, Austria.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with XPENG, marking a significant milestone as our first Chinese OEM partner here in Europe,” said Roland Prettner, President, Magna Complete Vehicles. “This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and flexibility in meeting the evolving needs of the automotive industry. By leveraging our extensive experience and state-of-the-art facilities, we are well-positioned to support XPENG’s ambitious goals for the European market.”

Magna is a key strategic partner for OEMs that are looking to expand their presence within the region. The Canadian company offers comprehensive automotive expertise, flexibility and experience working with a wide range of OEMs, the media release said.