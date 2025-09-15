Hanwha partners with BAE on anti-jamming GPS for guided missiles

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has signed a contract with BAE Systems to integrate next-generation, anti-jamming Global Positioning System (GPS) technology into Hanwha Aerospace’s Deep Strike Capability precision-guided weapon system.

This contract brings the two aerospace and defense technology companies together to collaborate in the critical field of advanced guidance technology. The collaboration will leverage BAE Systems’ expertise in military GPS and anti-jamming solutions to counter sophisticated electronic warfare threats, according to a media release.

“The purpose of this cooperation with BAE Systems is to secure advanced electronic warfare protection technology to protect our guided weapon systems,” said Billy Boo-hwan Lee, the Head of PGM Business Group of Hanwha Aerospace. “Based on a technological advantage to counter electronic warfare threats, we will strengthen our position in the global market.”

“Our collaboration with Hanwha will help give operators added versatility in the field when they need it most,” said Luke Bishop, Director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. “That versatility combined with our highly reliable military GPS products provides users with a product they can trust will work in the most contested environments.”

Hanwha’s Deep Strike Capability system provides a flexible, multi-caliber, and multi-range rocket launch capability, adaptable to diverse missions, from suppressing enemy fire support to neutralizing targets in complex environments. Furthermore, its dual-launcher configuration allows the deployment of a wide range of guided rockets from a single platform, delivering superior firepower and operational flexibility, the media release said.

The new guidance system, developed through this collaboration, is expected to provide Hanwha’s Deep Strike Capability system with superior precision and operational reliability, even in highly contested electronic environments.

This initiative is strategically engineered to meet NATO interoperability requirements, significantly enhancing the marketability of the system to European and other allied nations.