Gocar Electronic eyes expansion in Central Europe

Founded 45 years ago, Gocar Electronic serves clients worldwide, with around half of its customer base located in Europe. Gomez explained that Kraków and the surrounding region present strong opportunities for further growth.

“Nowadays we are expanding the company and Kraków is one of our best, or possibly best, markets to start working with,” he said.

The 2025 edition of Evertiq Expo Kraków focused on defence and cybersecurity, themes that resonate strongly with Gocar’s business.

“To serve defence, you have to talk about service and quality. And in Gocar Electronic, we know a little bit about quality and this kind of service,” Gomez said.

He added that Spain’s defence industry is expanding significantly, with long-standing partners increasing demand for products and services amid current European market conditions.

When asked about the broader electronics market in Spain, Gomez noted variations among different sectors.

“It really depends on the industry that we talk about. Telecommunications, lighting and industrial are not having the big days,” he said. “But defence, maybe also trains, are good industries that we serve and are going better.”

According to Gomez, adapting to shifting conditions is key: “The situation all over the world is changing and you have to be prepared, and this is what we are trying to do nowadays.”

