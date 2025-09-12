X-FAB opens new cleanroom at its Malaysian site
X-FAB has officially opened a new manufacturing line at its Sarawak facility. This expansion – representing a USD 600 million investment – has added 6,000 square meters of cleanroom space and was completed in just two years, from groundbreaking to the first production lots.
With the expansion, the monthly wafer start capacity at X-FAB's Malaysian site has increased from 30,000 to 40,000, and also more than doubled the capacity for the company's 180nm BCD-on-SOI technology (XT018).
Key advantages of the BCD-on-SOI technology include virtual latch-up free circuits, strong EMC performance (due to complete isolation with buried oxide/DTI) and simplified handling of below ground transients. X-FAB’s XT018 is suited for smart motor drivers, smart LED drivers, and battery management systems, enabling high performance and compact design in demanding environments.
“Our 180nm BCD-on-SOI technology has become a cornerstone for innovation across automotive, industrial, and medical applications, with over 100 active customers relying on it today. This expansion is a strategic step forward – ensuring that our capacity keeps pace with growing global demand whilst positioning us to capture new opportunities,” says Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group in a press release.
The new manufacturing line is now operational and will serve X-FAB’s global customer base across the automotive, industrial, and medical sectors.