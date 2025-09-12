X-FAB opens new cleanroom at its Malaysian site

With the expansion, the monthly wafer start capacity at X-FAB's Malaysian site has increased from 30,000 to 40,000, and also more than doubled the capacity for the company's 180nm BCD-on-SOI technology (XT018).

Key advantages of the BCD-on-SOI technology include virtual latch-up free circuits, strong EMC performance (due to complete isolation with buried oxide/DTI) and simplified handling of below ground transients. X-FAB’s XT018 is suited for smart motor drivers, smart LED drivers, and battery management systems, enabling high performance and compact design in demanding environments.

“Our 180nm BCD-on-SOI technology has become a cornerstone for innovation across automotive, industrial, and medical applications, with over 100 active customers relying on it today. This expansion is a strategic step forward – ensuring that our capacity keeps pace with growing global demand whilst positioning us to capture new opportunities,” says Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group in a press release.

The new manufacturing line is now operational and will serve X-FAB’s global customer base across the automotive, industrial, and medical sectors.