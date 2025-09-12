Valens partners with Samsung to enhance MIPI A-PHY ecosystem

Israel’s Valens Semiconductor has announced that Samsung is supporting the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed sensor connectivity and is partnering with Valens to develop the next generation of MIPI A-PHY products in response to strong market demand from global OEMs, according to a media release.

Samsung was among the earlier investors in Valens, and the two companies were among the founding members of the HDBaseT Alliance, ProAV’s interoperable ecosystem with over 200 member companies.

“The growth of the MIPI A-PHY standard is increasingly evident across the industry,” said Taejoong Song, corporate vice president of Foundry Technology Planning at Samsung Electronics. “OEMs are demanding a next-generation connectivity solution that can ferry them to higher levels of ADAS and autonomous driving, and A-PHY offers the key technical breakthroughs necessary to achieve this. Samsung FinFET technology for automotive applications carries remarkable performance. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge automotive solutions with Valens based on our advanced automotive process.”

“The support of MIPI A-PHY by an electronics giant like Samsung is proof positive that this standard is the future of automotive connectivity,” said Gideon Ben Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. “After announcing three design wins with leading European OEMs, and then receiving the backing of Mobileye, we’re continuing to build strong momentum for Valens’ A-PHY offering. We’re looking forward to developing the next generation of A-PHY products together with Samsung.”

Samsung Foundry will fabricate Valens Semiconductor’s MIPI A-PHY chipsets using its advanced automotive process node. This advanced process is supported by Samsung’s extensive expertise in automotive foundry processes, intellectual property (IP), and service package development, enabling manufacturers to create cutting-edge innovations in assisted and automated mobility, the media release said.

MIPI A-PHY is an automotive industry standard developed for in-vehicle high-speed sensor and display connectivity.