GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, has designed and deployed a state-of-the-art 5G private network at Hitachi Rail’s facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, US. Implemented in collaboration with Ericsson, the 5G network serves as the digital foundation for the 307,000 square foot factory, enabling advanced automation, worker safety and the scalability of innovative industrial solutions, according to a media release.

With ultra-low latency and high bandwidth at its core, the 5G private network enables real-time execution of critical processes, driving significant gains in efficiency, precision, and worker safety. The Hagerstown facility, capable of producing up to 20 railcars each month, is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for advanced rail manufacturing across North America — while setting a new benchmark for digital-first, smart manufacturing.

“Our new digital factory in Hagerstown is more than just a train manufacturing site — it is a blueprint for the future of rail production worldwide, harnessing the latest AI, robotics, and digital systems to deliver high-quality, smart, and reliable manufacturing,” said Joe Pozza, President of North America, Hitachi Rail. “Private 5G connectivity is a game-changer for advanced manufacturing environments. This secure, high-performance connectivity allows us to automate more processes, protect our workforce, and accelerate innovation.”

“This project in Hagerstown shows how private 5G can power everything from predictive maintenance to collaborative robotics, while reducing energy usage and downtime,” said Alan Minney, Senior Director of Global Strategic Partnerships for Enterprise at Ericsson. “We are proud to partner with GlobalLogic and Hitachi Rail to demonstrate the impact of 5G on sustainable manufacturing in the United States.”

GlobalLogic leveraged its extensive cross-industry expertise — spanning telecommunications and manufacturing — along with advanced digital capabilities from semiconductor-level to cloud solutions, and Hitachi’s more than a decade-long partnership with Ericsson to support this ambitious project.