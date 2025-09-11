Jenoptik invests in expanded optics manufacturing in Jena

In the expanded production areas, Jenoptik will manufacture high-quality optical components that are mainly used in the semiconductor equipment industry.

Once preliminary planning has been completed by the end of 2025 and the subsequent approvals and contracts have been granted, the renovation of the currently vacant hall is scheduled to begin in summer 2026. Production in the new manufacturing environment is scheduled to start in the second half of 2027.

The comprehensive renovation is planned in two stages. First, an area of around 2,000 square metres will be modularly expanded and modernised, also with regard to energy efficiency, to accommodate the additional production capacity. An additional expansion in line with demand is possible depending on medium-term growth, particularly with customers in the semiconductor equipment industry.

In addition to investing a low double-digit million euro sum in the expansion of space, investments in new machinery and infrastructure are planned, as well as the creation of around 50 new jobs with the start of production at the new space.