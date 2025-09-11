IQE lowers 2025 forecast, explores potential sale

The company forecast revenue for 2025 in the range of GBP 90 million to GBP 100 million, with adjusted EBITDA between a GBP 5 million loss and a GBP 2 million profit. For the first half of the year, revenue is expected to be at least GBP 44 million, with an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP 0.4 million.

IQE cited ongoing weakness in wireless markets, particularly mobile handset sales, as well as delays to US federal defence funding cycles that have pushed some orders into 2026.

The company said its board now intends to explore a potential sale of the business as part of its strategic review. It confirmed receipt of an approach from a potential offeror but added that there is no certainty that an offer will be made. The UK Takeover Panel has granted IQE a dispensation from naming potential bidders unless they are identified in market rumours or speculation.

In parallel, IQE is in negotiations with several parties for the sale of its Taiwan operations. Proceeds from a possible sale would be used to repay debt.